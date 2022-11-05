Japan Asks US for Equal Treatment in Electric-Vehicle Policy

Japan joined the European Union in calling planned US aid for local electric-vehicle manufacturers “discriminatory” and demanded equal treatment for the nation’s car makers.
The country’s automakers may hesitate to invest in the electrification of vehicles in the world’s largest economy if the US offers “discriminatory incentives” to local manufacturers, Japan’s government said in a statement dated Friday. “This could cause negative impacts on the expansion of investment and employment in the US,” it said in the statement.