 Skip to content
Business

China to ‘Unswervingly’ Keep to Covid Zero Policy, Dashing Hopes

A neighborhood placed under lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai.

A neighborhood placed under lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai.

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
By
Bloomberg News

China will “unswervingly” adhere to its current Covid controls as the country faces an increasingly serious outbreaks, health officials said, damping hopes that Beijing will ease its stringent policies that have put cities and factories under prolonged lockdowns.

“Previous practices have proved that our prevention and control plans and a series of strategic measures are completely correct,” Hu Xiang, an official at National Health Commission’s disease prevention and control bureau, said at a briefing Saturday.  “The policies are also the most economical and effective.”