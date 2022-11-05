 Skip to content
Americans Who Helped Carlos Ghosn Escape Are Sent Back to US

  • Father-son team smuggled Ghosn out of Japan in late 2019
  • Both were sentenced to serve time in Japanese prison
Michael Taylor, center, at Istanbul Airport in December 2019.
Michael Taylor, center, at Istanbul Airport in December 2019.Source: DHA/AP Photo

The father and son sentenced to serve time in a Japanese prison for smuggling Carlos Ghosn out of the country in a large musical-equipment case were transferred to the US a week ago, ending another chapter of the corporate saga involving the former chairman of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA

Michael Taylor, the father and a former US Green Beret, and his son Peter Taylor were imprisoned last year after they pleaded guilty to helping the auto industry executive flee trial in late 2019 and make his way to Beirut. Ghosn was arrested in Japan in 2018 on charges of underreporting income and other corporate crimes, which he has denied.