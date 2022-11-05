A Stock Trader’s Guide to the US Midterm Elections

Next week’s midterm elections could be a defining moment for equity investors with most polls pointing to Republicans at least winning the US House and maybe the Senate, ending Democrats’ control of the legislative branch and potentially ushering in a period of gridlock.
That isn’t necessarily a bad thing for equities as such scenarios tend to preserve the status quo, reducing uncertainty. Still, for specific areas like health, energy and tech, the makeup of the next Congress will be key to determining their path forward.