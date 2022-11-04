Trump Makes Strongest Suggestion Yet That He Plans 2024 Run

Former President Donald Trump sent the strongest signal yet that he plans to run again in 2024, saying at a pre-election rally in Iowa that he will “very, very, very probably” make another White House bid.
“And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” Trump said during the rally on Thursday night, which was billed as an event supporting Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and his other endorsed candidates but was also held in the state that has the first presidential caucuses.