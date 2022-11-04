 Skip to content
Scholz Lands in Beijing for Talks With Xi Amid Europe Tensions

  • German leader accompanied by business delegation for day trip
  • Europe is trying to balance trade and rights issues with China
Olaf Scholz

Photographer: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg
By
Bloomberg News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in China with a major business delegation for his first in-person meeting with President Xi Jinping, as tensions rise between Beijing and Brussels.

Xi is welcoming the first major European leader to China in more than two years on the heels of a domestic political victory, having just secured a precedent-defying third term in office. The one-day visit on Friday also comes as China rebounds this week from a record market rout sparked by policies Xi laid out at last month’s congress. 