China to Offer BioNTech Covid Shot to Expats, Scholz Says

China will make BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine available to foreigners living in the country, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, a potential first step toward offering the shot more widely across the mainland.
The German chancellor said he spoke with Chinese leaders about perspectives for general approval of the shot from BioNTech, partnered with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. in China. Closer cooperation with the European Medicines Agency could be a way to smooth the path, Scholz said in Beijing after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.