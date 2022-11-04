Chinese stocks headed for their best week in two years on speculation that Beijing will make plans to gradually exit Covid Zero, the biggest bugbear for investors.
A gauge of the nation’s shares listed in Hong Kong jumped 5.1% on Friday, taking its weekly advance to almost 8%, after unverified social media posts circulated earlier that a committee was being formed to assess scenarios on how to exit Covid Zero. Tech names were among the biggest gainers in the market today, with the Hang Seng Tech Index surging more than 6%.