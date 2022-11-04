China’s Covid Outbreak Worst Since May as Lockdowns Persist

China’s daily local Covid infection rate soared to its highest level since early May, with lockdowns sweeping across the nation.
There were 3,800 new cases reported for Thursday, a 22% jump from the day before and the highest since the country emerged from its biggest outbreak in the spring, according to the National Health Commission. A flareup in the southern factory hub Guangzhou continue to accelerate after at least one district in the city halted in-person schooling and dining-in, with 572 domestic infections reported on Friday.