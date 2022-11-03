 Skip to content
Apple Pauses Hiring for Roles Outside R&D in Cost-Cutting Move

  • The tech company took the step in October ahead of results
  • Move is escalation from earlier budget cuts, hiring slowdown
Apple Inc. has paused hiring for many jobs outside of research and development, an escalation of an existing plan to reduce budgets heading into next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. 

The company took the step last month, ahead of a quarterly earnings report where it said that growth would slow in the holiday period. The pause generally doesn’t apply to teams working on future devices and long-term initiatives, but it affects some corporate functions and standard hardware and software engineering roles, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the move isn’t public.