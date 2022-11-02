 Skip to content
Markets

How Bank of England Monetary Policy Isn’t Working as Intended

  • Gap between secured funding and policy rates keeps widening
  • Dislocation is making it harder to fight inflation, ING says
A commuter passes the Bank of England in the City of London.

A commuter passes the Bank of England in the City of London.

Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg
By

The cost of borrowing sterling against high quality collateral is sliding away from the Bank of England’s key rate, a distortion that risks impeding the central bank’s ability to tighten policy effectively.

The price investors pay to borrow cash overnight by pledging gilts to counterparties, the so-called Repurchase Overnight Index Average or RONIA, is trading 43 basis points below the BOE’s rate. That’s a record discount after excluding quarter- and year-end aberrations, when regulatory requirements tend to distort funding markets.