Elon Musk Aims to Start Charging for Twitter Verification Next Week

  • Existing verified users will get months before paying
  • Twitter also plans to expand edit button feature to all users
Billionaire Musk and a close cadre of advisers are considering&nbsp;a host of changes&nbsp;to the way Twitter is run and makes money.

Twitter Inc. aims to start selling blue verification badges for user profiles as soon as next week, part of a plan by new owner Elon Musk to fight fake accounts and squeeze revenue from the company he bought for $44 billion.

The badges will be part of an $8-a-month subscription that could go live as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the plans. Users who already have a blue verification badge will have a multi-month grace period before they will either need to pay for the badge or lose it, said one of the people, who requested anonymity discussing plans that aren’t public.