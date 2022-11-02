Byron Allen Set to Bid on NFL’s Washington Commanders

Media entrepreneur Byron Allen is preparing a bid for the Washington Commanders in what would be his second attempt this year to acquire a National Football League franchise, according to people familiar with the matter.

Allen is working with an investor group, according to people familiar with his ambitions who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. In February, Allen said he was preparing a bid for the Denver Broncos following an approach by both NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft about ownership.