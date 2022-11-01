Uber Tops Sales Estimates on Strong Ridership, Driver Supply

Uber Technologies Inc. reported revenue that beat analysts’ expectations, fueled by a recovery in driver supply that supported increased ridership, assuaging investor concerns that rising inflation would damp consumer spending. The shares jumped about 6% in early trading.
Third-quarter sales jumped 72% to $8.34 billion, the San Francisco-based company said Tuesday in a statement. That exceeded the $8.1 billion analysts were expecting, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Gross bookings, which encompass ride hailing, food delivery and freight, increased 26% to $29.1 billion, slightly below the average estimate. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization reached $516 million. Analysts, on average, projected $458.7 million.