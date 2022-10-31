Brazilian assets are poised to outperform after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the presidential ballot in a seemingly smooth election process, easing concern that a contested result would sow unrest.
An exchange-traded fund that tracks Brazilian stocks advanced as much as 5.2% in light volume in Tokyo after Lula beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, marking a historic political comeback for the leftist who had led the country from 2003 to 2010. The winning margin -- less than 2 percentage points -- was the narrowest in the 40 years since Brazil returned to democracy.