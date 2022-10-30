Storm Nalgae-Affected Philippine Regions Enter State of Calamity

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered officials to declare a state of calamity in provinces badly affected by tropical storm Nalgae, as tens of thousands of people remain in evacuation centers.
Marcos wants a declaration to cover the Bicol region in the southernmost part of Luzon and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, his press secretary said in a statement. The president is also weighing a recommendation from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to declare a national state of calamity for one year, which would trigger a price freeze and the release of emergency funds.