Netanyahu Banks His Comeback on an Alliance With Israel’s Far Right

  • Jewish Power’s Ben-Gvir may determine post-vote coalition
  • Pro- and anti-Netanyahu blocs are running near even in polls
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a campaign event in Bnei Brak, Israel, on Oct. 29.
After 16 months in opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu is plotting his return as Israel’s prime minister, teaming up with the nation’s far right in a bid to replace the unwieldy coalition that removed him from office.

The path back to power for Israel’s longest-serving prime minister hinges on support from a number of once-fringe politicians who have deepened domestic strife and drawn rebukes from the US. Among them is Itamar Ben-Gvir, a 46-year-old lawyer whose support may be critical to the former premier.