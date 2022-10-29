 Skip to content
Technology

Hellscape or Not, Twitter Will Be Something Different Under Musk

  • Musk brings a new set of values and conflicts to Twitter
  • Musk likely to cut staff, adjust content moderation policies
Elon Musk tweeted a video of himself carrying a sink as he entered the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on Oct. 26.

Elon Musk tweeted a video of himself carrying a sink as he entered the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on Oct. 26.

Source: Twitter/Elon Musk

By

After five months of mudslinging between Elon Musk and Twitter Inc., in court and otherwise, the mercurial billionaire finally owns the social network. The chaos of the deal was only a preview of what’s to come.

Musk has already axed much of Twitter’s leadership team, including its chief executive officer, and plans to be CEO himself in the immediate term, according to people familiar with the matter. Public shareholders are cashing out and passing ownership to a hodgepodge of investors that, besides Musk, include Oracle Corp.’s Larry Ellison and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund. The company will stop reporting its financials -- unless Musk wants to. He is expected to make severe job cuts, especially for roles outside of product and engineering.