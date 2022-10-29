 Skip to content
Technology

Musk’s Free Speech Plans For Twitter Clash With EU Content Rules

  • Twitter’s new owner wants more permissive content moderation
  • EU rules force platforms to crack down on harmful content
Elon Musk&nbsp;

Elon Musk 

Photographer: Bronte Wittpenn/Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter might run into a major hurdle: the European Union.

The continent’s regulations have been a headache for Silicon Valley for years, and Musk -- a so-called “free speech absolutist” -- could soon feel the pain. 