Biden Condemns ‘Political Violence’ After Attack on Paul Pelosi

  • Husband of House speaker assaulted by hammer-wielding intruder
  • ‘Full recovery’ expected for Paul Pelosi after surgery
A San Francisco police officer&nbsp;in front of Nancy Pelosi’s home on Oct. 28.

A San Francisco police officer in front of Nancy Pelosi’s home on Oct. 28.

Photographer: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images 

By

President Joe Biden denounced the attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blaming it on extremist rhetoric and urging Americans to reject “political violence.”

“The chant was ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?,’ ” Biden said, citing reports the speaker was the intended target of an intruder, who entered the Pelosi home in San Francisco early Friday morning and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer. “This is despicable. There’s no place in America. There’s too much violence, political violence. Too much hatred. Too much vitriol.”