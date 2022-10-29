Biden Condemns ‘Political Violence’ After Attack on Paul Pelosi

President Joe Biden denounced the attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blaming it on extremist rhetoric and urging Americans to reject “political violence.”
“The chant was ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?,’ ” Biden said, citing reports the speaker was the intended target of an intruder, who entered the Pelosi home in San Francisco early Friday morning and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer. “This is despicable. There’s no place in America. There’s too much violence, political violence. Too much hatred. Too much vitriol.”