Gasoline Prices Are Rising in US Again as Big Oil Profits Soar

US gasoline prices are on the rise for the first time in 16 days, potentially posing a political challenge for the Biden administration ahead of elections even as it casts a spotlight on Big Oil’s massive profits.
The average national pump price inched up to $3.761 a gallon overnight, snapping a streak of declines seen as easing pressure on Democrats trying to keep control of Congress. The reversal is being driven by rising prices on the East Coast, where gasoline supplies are so tight that some terminals have reported running out of fuel.