Bolsonaro and Lula Head to Final Clash Before Brazil Runoff Vote

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will face off Friday evening in an all-or-nothing televised debate as they try to sway voters just two days ahead of the election.
The meeting, hosted by Globo TV in Rio de Janeiro, is the last chance for the candidates to reach millions of Brazilians before the Sunday runoff vote. While polls show more than 90% of people have already made up their minds, the debate could still have an impact on the race, which has proved to be tighter than expected.