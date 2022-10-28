Apple Is the Only Big Tech Consolation in Wild $477 Billion Rout

In a week that has seen hundreds of billions in market value wiped out at the biggest technology firms, Apple Inc. is bucking the trend with another set of resilient results.
Apple jumped as much as 8.1% on Friday and is on track to add more than $152 billion in market value, after the iPhone maker’s revenue and profit both topped analysts’ estimates. In contrast, fellow megacaps Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. saw their shares tumble after reporting results this week, shedding $477 billion in combined market value in the trading session immediately after the results.