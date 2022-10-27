 Skip to content
Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses Again

The Meta CEO’s fortune has tumbled by more than any other billionaire’s this year.

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc.

Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune plunged by $11 billion after his Meta Platforms Inc. reported a second-straight quarter of disappointing earnings, bringing his total wealth loss to more than $100 billion in just 13 months.

Zuckerberg, 38, now has a net worth of $38.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a stunning fall from a peak of $142 billion in September 2021. While many of the world’s richest people have seen their fortunes tumble this year, Meta’s chief executive officer has seen the single-biggest hit among those on the wealth list. 