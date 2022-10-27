Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Says It May Seek Bankruptcy

Core Scientific Inc., one of the world’s largest miners of Bitcoin, warned that it may run out of cash by the end of the year and could seek relief through bankruptcy protection.
Operating performance and liquidity have been severely impacted by the prolonged drop in the price of Bitcoin, a rise in electricity costs, increased competition and litigation with bankrupt Celsius Networks LLC, the Austin, Texas-based company said in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday. Shares of Core Scientific tumbled more than 40% in trading before regular market hours.