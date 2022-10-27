 Skip to content
Crypto

Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Says It May Seek Bankruptcy

  • Firm won’t make payments coming due in October, November
  • Core Scientific holds 24 Bitcoin and $26.6 million in cash
By
Lin Cheng

Core Scientific Inc., one of the world’s largest miners of Bitcoin, warned that it may run out of cash by the end of the year and could seek relief through bankruptcy protection. 

Operating performance and liquidity have been severely impacted by the prolonged drop in the price of Bitcoin, a rise in electricity costs, increased competition and litigation with bankrupt Celsius Networks LLC, the Austin, Texas-based company said in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday. Shares of Core Scientific tumbled more than 40% in trading before regular market hours. 