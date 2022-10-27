Amundi, Buyout Firms Vie for KBank Asset Manager, Sources Say

Europe’s largest fund manager Amundi SA and global buyout firms CVC Capital Partners and TPG Inc. are among shortlisted bidders for a stake in the asset management business of Thai lender Kasikornbank Pcl, according to people familiar with the matter.
The private equity firms and Paris-based Amundi are working with their respective financial advisers as they weigh offers, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A deal could involve a potential minority stake purchase and a partnership with Kasikorn Asset Management Co., the people said. KBank, as the Bangkok-based lender is known, is expecting to receive binding bids as early as in the next few weeks, they added.