Tesla Faces US Criminal Probe Around Self-Driving Claims

US prosecutors are investigating whether Tesla Inc. made misleading claims about the capabilities of its Autopilot driver assistance system, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Justice Department’s Washington and San Francisco offices are probing statements by the electric car company and its executives about Tesla automobiles’ ability to drive themselves, said the person who asked not to be named discussing the investigation. The Justice Department declined to comment and Tesla representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests to comment on the probe, which was first reported by Reuters.