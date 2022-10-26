Tariffs Threaten to Undermine Global Shift to Clean Energy

Nationalistic policies to protect manufacturers of solar panels and other renewable technologies threaten to undermine global efforts to battle climate change, a new study says.
Prices for solar modules could be as much as 25% higher than they would otherwise be by 2030 due to tariffs and other protectionist policies, according to the research paper published in Nature on Wednesday. The global solar supply chain saved the world as least $67 billion in production costs between 2006 and 2020, the study estimates.