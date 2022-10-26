Australia Health Firm Hack Exposes Medical Data; Shares Fall

An Australian health care company says the personal information of almost a quarter-million patients and staff was exposed in a hack earlier this year, lengthening the growing list of cyber attacks on companies in the country.
Australian Clinical Labs Ltd. said a forensic analysis of the attack, which it initially became aware of in February, found that about 223,000 people’s information was exposed. This included individual medical and health records, names and credit card numbers, the Melbourne-based company said in a statement Thursday.