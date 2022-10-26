Chinese Stocks in US Extend Rally, Nearly Erasing Record Selloff

Chinese stocks in the US are extending their rally after a record selloff on Monday, as Beijing’s pledge to support its financial markets lifted investor confidence and retail traders bought the dip.
The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, rose as much as 9.3% on Wednesday, bringing its two-day gain to more than 14%, the most since March. The index has already erased over two-thirds of its losses from Monday’s session. Among the top performers, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., JD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. jumped more than 9%, while Nio Inc. advanced 2.5%.