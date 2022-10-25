 Skip to content
Ukraine Documenting Russian Hacks, Eyeing International Charges

Breaches, denial-of-service attacks are paired with military strikes

A Ukrainian flag flies over&nbsp;ruins of buildings destroyed&nbsp;in Kam'yanka, Ukraine.&nbsp;

Photographer: Carl Court/Getty Images
Ukrainian officials are documenting suspected Russian hacking incidents as part of a plan to prosecute Moscow in an international court, according to a top Ukrainian cybersecurity official.

Victor Zhora, chief digital transformation officer of Ukraine’s special communications and information protection service, said the Ukrainian government is collecting evidence of malicious cyber activity from Russia and sharing the information with the International Criminal Court, a tribunal based in The Hague. 