Yellen ‘Closely Monitoring’ Financial Markets as Volatility Rises

  • Treasury chief ‘closely monitoring’ financial sector for risks
  • Yellen flags need for ‘enhancing’ resilience of Treasuries
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that while the US financial system remains resilient, the current backdrop has created the conditions where risks to its stability could appear.

This is a “dangerous and volatile environment” for the global economy, including the surge in energy prices and increased volatility in financial markets, Yellen said in answering questions after a speech in New York Monday. It’s an environment in which “financial stability risks could materialize” in the US, she said.