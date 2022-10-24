 Skip to content
Politics

Xi Rewards Combat-Ready China Generals as Taiwan Tensions Rise

  • Zhang Youxia, He Weidong take key roles on top military body
  • Xi has pushed China’s army to modernize, add better weapons
Zhang Youxia

Zhang Youxia

Photographer: Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images
By
Philip Glamann and Zibang Xiao

Along with securing a third term in office on Sunday, Xi Jinping also named two key generals to key roles as he looks to modernize China’s military and keep up pressure on Taiwan.

Zhang Youxia, 72, stayed as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission and is now the oldest member of the Politburo after Xi dismantled retirement norms. The general is a long-time associate of the president and one of the few senior military officials with combat experience, having fought against Vietnam decades ago.