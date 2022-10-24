Xi Rewards Combat-Ready China Generals as Taiwan Tensions Rise

Along with securing a third term in office on Sunday, Xi Jinping also named two key generals to key roles as he looks to modernize China’s military and keep up pressure on Taiwan.
Zhang Youxia, 72, stayed as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission and is now the oldest member of the Politburo after Xi dismantled retirement norms. The general is a long-time associate of the president and one of the few senior military officials with combat experience, having fought against Vietnam decades ago.