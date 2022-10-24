Top Louis Vuitton Executive Gets Key Role Helping Shape Brand

A top Louis Vuitton executive has seen his remit expand, people familiar with the matter said, giving him a key role in shaping the public image of the biggest brand in luxury empire LVMH.
Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou has added oversight of communications and events to his existing role of executive vice president of strategic missions at Louis Vuitton. Stefano Cantino, senior vice president communication and events at Louis Vuitton, has started reporting to Angeloglou, people familiar with the matter said.