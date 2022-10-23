 Skip to content
Xi Stacks China Leadership Body With Allies, Cementing Control

  • Shanghai boss Li Qiang, a close Xi aide, set to become premier
  • Politburo includes no women for first time in 25 years
Xi Jinping at the end of the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party on Oct. 22.

Bloomberg News
President Xi Jinping stacked China’s most powerful body with his allies, giving him unfettered control over the world’s second-largest economy.

Xi, 69, put six close associates with him on the Politburo Standing Committee on Sunday, including former Shanghai chief Li Qiang, 63, who appears set to become the next premier after Li Keqiang retires. The move effectively puts all of Xi’s men in key positions responsible for running the government, tearing down divisions between party and state instituted following Mao Zedong’s chaotic rule that ended with his death in 1976.