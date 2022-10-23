Xi Stacks China Leadership Body With Allies, Cementing Control

President Xi Jinping stacked China’s most powerful body with his allies, giving him unfettered control over the world’s second-largest economy.
Xi, 69, put six close associates with him on the Politburo Standing Committee on Sunday, including former Shanghai chief Li Qiang, 63, who appears set to become the next premier after Li Keqiang retires. The move effectively puts all of Xi’s men in key positions responsible for running the government, tearing down divisions between party and state instituted following Mao Zedong’s chaotic rule that ended with his death in 1976.