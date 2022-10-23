 Skip to content
Xi’s Total Control in China Injects More Risk Into Chaotic World

  • Xi puts all allies on China’s most powerful leadership body
  • Concern grows that nobody will dare to tell Xi that he’s wrong
Xi Jinping during the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Oct. 23.Source: Bloomberg

Minutes after pulling off a power play that stunned even seasoned China experts, a smiling Xi Jinping gave an optimistic outlook for the years ahead. 

Noting how the Communist Party brought China fast economic growth and social stability over the past 40 years, Xi vowed to further open the world’s second-biggest economy and stay connected with the rest of the globe. The party would align its priorities with the nation’s 1.4 billion people, he said, and continue working hard to give them “a better life.”