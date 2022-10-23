Wall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat Simmers

Nigeria Bonds Extend Rout on the Word That Is Hard to Unsay
After $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Traders Are Ready to Fight Back
Xi Says China Economy Is ‘Resilient,’ Will Deepen Global Links
South Korea Pledges $35 Billion in Support for Credit Markets
BOE’s Hands Aren’t Tied by Emergency Bond Buys, Mann Says
FIFA Slams Unacceptable TV Deal Offers for Women’s World Cup
Russian Oil Logistics in Chaos With Weeks Until Sanctions Bite
TSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US Curbs
Vehicle Bomb Explodes in Southern Somalia, Deadly Clashes Ensue
Modi Spends Diwali Eve at Contentious Temple Ahead of Elections
Dietrich Mateschitz, Billionaire Pioneer of Red Bull, Dies at 78
Billionaire Dan Och Slammed by Hedge Fund for ‘Mismanagement’
Disney Signs Deal to Renew Formula 1 Broadcast Rights
Sainz on Pole for US Grand Prix After Verstappen Falters
Can Taylor Swift Be Dethroned by Artificial Intelligence?
Why Can’t Workers Get the Skills They Need?
Hans Niemann’s $100 Million Chess Lawsuit Will Be Tough to Win
Female Bosses Face a New Bias: Employees Refusing to Work Overtime
The Private Jet That Took 100 Russians Away From Putin’s War
Europe’s Most Valuable Tech Company Tries to Avoid the Chip War
Nine Out of 10 Schools Will Run Out of Money Soon by September, Teachers Warn
Southern England Braces for Flash Flooding After Thunderstorm Warning
Global Climate Summit Is Heading for a Geopolitical Hurricane
Please Transport Me to China’s ‘Wormhole Library’
Death at NYC’s Rikers Island Pushes City Past Last Year’s Toll
The Woman Who Built a Superstar Architect’s Image
How it Started… How it’s Going: 100 Episodes of ‘Bloomberg Crypto’
Hiring for the Metaverse: What Minding the Virtual Store Entails
Why Are Crypto Companies Contributing To Super PACs?
Photographer: Jean0Francois Monier/AFP/Getty Images
Matthew Martin
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.
An escalating dispute over an OPEC+ decision to cut oil production risks causing lasting damage to political relations between the US and Saudi Arabia. Wall Street seems unfazed.