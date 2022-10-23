 Skip to content
Wall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat Simmers

  • US financial chiefs to attend kingdom’s annual business summit
  • Sovereign funds are key investors amid slowing global economy
Photographer: Jean0Francois Monier/AFP/Getty Images

An escalating dispute over an OPEC+ decision to cut oil production risks causing lasting damage to political relations between the US and Saudi Arabia. Wall Street seems unfazed. 