The Seven Men Who Will Lead China Into Xi’s Third Term

For the third time in little over a decade, Chinese President Xi Jinping led a procession of Communist Party officials onto the red carpet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, revealing who will lead the world’s most populous country for the next five years.

The newly appointed members of the Politburo’s supreme Standing Committee walked out in order of rank at the end of the party’s twice-a-decade reshuffle Sunday, confirming Xi’s decision to keep power for a precedent-breaking third term. The lineup announced after the party’s 20th congress further demonstrates Xi’s unquestioned grip over the ruling party, with most of the members having careers that overlapped with that of the 69-year-old leader.