Mordaunt’s Team Reaches Out to Johnson Seeking Deal in Tory Race

Penny Mordaunt’s campaign contacted Boris Johnson’s team on Sunday morning seeking an agreement to influence the outcome of the contest to become the UK’s next prime minister, according to leaked text messages seen by Bloomberg.

A deal between Johnson and Mordaunt would theoretically see one of them pull and out endorse the other in a joint ticket. The candidate at the top of the ticket would then likely go on to face off with former chancellor Rishi Sunak in the race to become leader of the governing Conservatives.