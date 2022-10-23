In China’s Likely Overhaul of Economic Team, Here’s Who to Watch

China’s Communist Party released the names of its most senior officials on Saturday, providing clues on who may be in line for top economic and finance posts in the government.
The new list of Central Committee members suggests that China’s top economic team could see its biggest shake up in more than a decade, as key officials like Premier Li Keqiang, economy czar Liu He, central bank Governor Yi Gang, and banking regulator Guo Shuqing exited the party’s leadership group, although that doesn’t guarantee they will lose their current government posts.