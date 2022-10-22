 Skip to content
Politics

Pelosi Says ‘Kitchen Table’ Issues Should Be Focus of Democrats

  • Party must explain why Americans face higher costs, she says
  • Cites corporations ‘stealing from families’ by boosting prices
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised Democratic candidates to focus on “kitchen table” issues and reducing inflation as her party heads into the final two weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

“The upcoming election will be decided at the kitchen table, as America’s families determine who they trust to fight for them in this challenging moment,” Pelosi said in a letter Saturday addressed to fellow lawmakers. “We must communicate a clear, convincing message on why families are experiencing higher prices.”