Pelosi Says ‘Kitchen Table’ Issues Should Be Focus of Democrats

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised Democratic candidates to focus on “kitchen table” issues and reducing inflation as her party heads into the final two weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
“The upcoming election will be decided at the kitchen table, as America’s families determine who they trust to fight for them in this challenging moment,” Pelosi said in a letter Saturday addressed to fellow lawmakers. “We must communicate a clear, convincing message on why families are experiencing higher prices.”