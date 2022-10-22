Brazil’s Bolsonaro to Keep Guedes And Other Ministers if Elected

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is gaining ground on his left-wing rival ahead of an Oct. 30 election, said the economy is ready to “take off” and that he plans to keep his current cabinet if he wins.
The socially conservative firebrand is looking to capitalize on momentum from a better-than-expected result in the first round of elections to overtake the front-runner, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. During a televised interview Friday night, Bolsonaro blamed rampant inflation on the war in Ukraine and said the economy would already be booming if it hadn’t been for the pandemic.