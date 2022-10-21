Nigerian Candidate Tinubu Pledges to Phase Out Oil Subsidy, Boost Output

Nigerian presidential candidate Bola Tinubu said he’ll phase out costly fuel subsidies and more than triple oil production to help accelerate growth in Africa’s biggest economy if he wins elections in February.
Tinubu will work with the nation’s central bank to “carefully review and better optimize” the nation’s exchange-rate system, he said Friday at the unveiling of his election-campaign manifesto in the capital, Abuja. He proposed basing the nation’s budget on the projected level of government spending, instead of the dollar value of projected oil revenue.