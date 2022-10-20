 Skip to content
Politics

Putin’s Ally Is Letting Him Build Up Forces Near Ukraine Again

  • Belarus hosts thousands of Russian troops in joint force
  • Putin used Belarus as a launchpad for his Ukraine invasion
Vladimir Putin meets with Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi, on Sept. 26.
Vladimir Putin meets with Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi, on Sept. 26.Photographer: Gavrill Grigorov/AFP/Getty Images
By
Bloomberg News

The president of Belarus insists he won’t join Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine even as thousands of Russian troops are pouring back into his country. It’s a risk Ukraine can’t ignore.

As many as 9,000 Russian servicemen and almost 170 battle tanks, 200 armored personnel carriers, artillery and aircraft are arriving in Belarus as part of a “joint force” that Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko agreed to deploy in the nation bordering Ukraine to the north. They’re due to carry out live fire and missile drills in eastern and central Belarus.