Ethiopia Steps up Offensive Against Tigray Rebels

Ethiopia’s army stepped up an offensive against rebel fighters in the northern Tigray region, a move that’s set to worsen a humanitarian crisis triggered by a civil war that began almost two years ago.
Thousands of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s soldiers, backed by regional militia and neighboring Eritrea, have converged on the town of Axum, about 220 kilometers (137 miles) from Mekelle, Tigray’s capital, after taking control of three key towns to the north and south of the city in recent days, according to three diplomatic and humanitarian officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.