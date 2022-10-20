Bank Indonesia Wants to ‘Control’ Rupiah in Tougher Stance

Indonesia’s central bank hardened its wording around its currency interventions, saying it would look to “control” the rupiah with the dollar expected to stay strong in the coming months.
“What we will continue to do is to control the exchange rate,” Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said after the policy rate decision on Thursday. “We don’t want the strengthening dollar to cause the rupiah to weaken in the midst of high global energy and food prices and cause domestic prices to rise -- known as imported inflation.”