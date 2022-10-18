 Skip to content
Politics

UK Braces for Sudden Return of Austerity as Hunt Demands Savings

  • Manifesto pledges at risk include state pension guarantee
  • Dramatic shift likely to anger voters after market turmoil
Jeremy Hunt, UK chancellor of the exchequer.

Photographer: Carlos Jasso/Bloomberg

Liz Truss’s UK government has raced from massive tax cuts and stimulus to what is effectively austerity 2.0 in a matter of days.

All government departments are being told to find savings, which outside of health and defense are expected to be as much as 15% of budgets, people familiar with the matter said. No options are off the table and new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has even refused to guarantee he will stick to a key Conservative Party manifesto pledge to raise the state pension in line with the highest of inflation, wages or 2.5% -- known as the “triple lock.”