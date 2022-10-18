JPMorgan Must Face Suit by Fired Trader Claiming Retaliation

JPMorgan Chase & Co. must face a lawsuit from a former trader who claims he was fired in retaliation for cooperating with US prosecutors investigating illegal spoof trades at the bank’s precious-metals trading business, a federal judge in New York ruled.
Donald Turnbull claimed he was fired in 2019, at a time when the bank also was cooperating with the government probe. JPMorgan, the largest US bank, agreed in 2020 to pay more than $920 million to resolve government claims that its trading desks were spoofing markets in precious metals and treasuries.