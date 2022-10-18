Italy’s Berlusconi Says Putin Sent Him Vodka and a Sweet Letter

Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi said he’s exchanged letters and gifts with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to audio obtained by an Italian newswire, underscoring how the country’s new governing coalition may come under pressure from within to soften its support for Ukraine.
“Putin sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a very sweet letter for my birthday,” Berlusconi, 86, said in an audio recording of remarks delivered at a meeting with lawmakers, which was posted online by Italian newswire LaPresse on Tuesday. It didn’t say when the recording was made, though Berlusconi’s birthday was Sept. 29.