Foxconn Unveils Fresh Electric-Vehicle Models to Take On Tesla

Foxconn Technology Group took the wraps off two new electric vehicles on Tuesday, prototypes that embody the iPhone maker’s ambitions of carving out a slice of a market now dominated by Tesla Inc.
The company, whose main listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., unveiled the Model B crossover vehicle and Model V pickup truck at its event in Taipei. Foxconn founder Terry Gou, 72, introduced the Model B by driving it onto the stage. The pickup will be produced in Taiwan, Thailand and the US, Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu said.